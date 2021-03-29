MaGIC is looking for future tech founders, more than RM20,000 up for grabs for young innovators

Senang Print, an online printing service won last year’s MaGIC USC Technological Track category. — Picture courtesy of MaGIC

PETALING JAYA, March 29 — Are you a university student with dreams of becoming a future tech founder?

The University Startup Challenge (USC) 2021 by the Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre (MaGIC) is back in search of the next group of young innovators.

The varsity challenge which was launched virtually from Cyberjaya on Friday has helped over 300 students since 2019 and this year, participants can expect new themes, developmental sessions and competition elements.

The top winners will receive cash prizes of up to RM10,000, free hot-desking at the MaGIC Co-working Space for three months, free online startup tools, access to advanced programmes and many more.

The startup immersion programme for undergraduates is geared towards creating a thriving innovation-culture in Malaysia.

Students from higher learning institutions will undergo an intense syllabus of fundamental workshops, mentoring, sharing sessions and networking opportunities.

They will also learn how to build teams, product, develop new ideas, learn the latest tools in startup ideation, gain access to mentorship from industry experts and obtain support to launch their business ideas from the startup ecosystem during the challenge.

This year’s theme of Technology and Social Innovation will require students to consider impactful business ideas that can solve community problems and social issues.

They will need to form a team where they will be judged based on several criteria such as creativity and innovation, social and technological applicability and advancement, scalability, sustainability and business model, value proposition, go-to-market approach, validation and prototype readiness in order to participate.

Several developmental sessions that will take place from April to October: The USC Idea Camp, USC Bootcamp, USC Quest, USC Mentorship and the USC Demo Day finale to better support participants and help them increase their chances of getting to the finals.

“USC ignites the spirit of our students and future founders, equipping them with skills sets and tools to discover and deliver innovations that can build the nation.

“By providing them the necessary support system means giving the innovation economy a better chance to find impactful innovations.

“Ultimately, the goal of the programme is two-pronged; to create a thriving innovation-culture in Malaysia by building a large pool of startups; and to increase future-forward, quality talent pool with entrepreneurial mindsets,” MaGIC chief executive officer Dzuleira Abu Bakar said.

She added that last year’s challenge which took place during the movement control order proved that great ideas and collaboration was possible without being physically present.

“That is the power of youth and technology.

“We should all leverage its potential to jumpstart certain sectors of the economy,” Dzuleira said.

The USC sessions will kick-off with a series of regional USC Idea Camp Sessions.

The two-day workshop aims to help participants in using Business Model Canvas and design thinking fundamentals to refine their ideas and pitch deck with guidance from mentors.

Application is now open for the following sessions:

Session 1 Central Region : April 3-4

Session 2 Southern Region : April 10-11

Session 3 Eastern Region : April 17-18

Session 4 Northern Region : May 1-2

Session 5 Sabah : May 8-9

Session 6 Sarawak : May 22-23

For more information on USC 2021, please visit mymagic.my/usc.