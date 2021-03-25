Ebit Lew welcomed with singing, dancing and rituals, moved by the South Africans’ impoverished living conditions

Local philanthropist, Ebit Lew was greeted with singing, dancing, and ritual by the locals during his humanitarian visit to a South African village. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Ebit Lew

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Local philanthropist Ustaz Ebit Lew was greeted with singing, dancing, and rituals by the locals during his humanitarian visit to a South African village.

The preacher was also moved by their impoverished living conditions.

“All the people living in the rural areas lived in box-shaped metal zinc houses.”

“The houses were as big as a toilet with no electricity or water.”

“Big holes were dug to be used as toilets,” Lew said in his Facebook post.

According to the post, Lew presented the locals with gifts of essential food items and monetary aid.

The locals welcomed his gifts with tears of joy and gratitude.

“They were dancing and clapping their hands when we presented the gifts to them.”

“They didn’t scramble, and everyone was polite enough to line up for the gifts,” Lew said.

Lew also praised the women for being strong.

“The women here always carry a child on their backs.”

“No matter how far the journey is, they will still carry their child tirelessly,” Lew said in the post adding that, he cried during his journey back from the village.

Previously, Lew shared a snippet of him and his team preparing to board a plane to South Africa for his humanitarian mission.

Lew and his team were greeted by the Malaysian ambassador in South Africa and by the South African representatives.