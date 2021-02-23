A sneak peek at Genting’s RM3.2b SkyWorlds theme park, opening mid-2021 (VIDEO)

The park has been touted as ‘South-east Asia’s most anticipated theme park.’ — Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The wait is almost over as Resorts World Genting’s (RWG) movie-inspired theme park Genting SkyWorlds, is set to welcome visitors in the second quarter of 2021.

RWG's head of business operations and strategy Lee Thiam Kit said that the group is committed to opening the park this year despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order (MCO).

Lee added that RWG has invested US$800 million (RM3.2 billion) into the park since its conception and believes it will be a valuable asset to the Malaysian economy and tourism industry.

“We’re committed to this park and we will see to it that it opens, barring unforeseen circumstances.

“Going forward, when we open, there will be jobs created and the park will add economic activity directly and indirectly as well as a boost to tourism in Malaysian and Pahang,” said Lee in a virtual press conference today.

Guests at Genting SkyWorlds will get to immerse themselves in nine movie and adventure-inspired worlds, namely Eagle Mountain, Central Park, Liberty Lane, Robots Rivet Town, Andromeda Base, Ice Age, Studio Plaza, Epic, and Rio.

The outdoor park spans a whopping 26 acres with something for everyone amongst its 26 rides and attractions, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to exciting water rides.

RWG’s head of theme parks Gregory Pearn said the park will also include rides that will be the first of its kind in the world and that details on these attractions will be unveiled closer to the opening date.

Standing in long queues is set to be a thing of the past as Genting SkyWorlds has partnered with Alibaba to utilise virtual queue technology so guests can pre-book their spot on rides and attractions.

Visitors will also be spoilt for choice with a range of unique food and beverage options that will further enhance their theme park experience.

Genting SkyWorlds, formerly known as 20th Century Fox World, will feature rides and attractions themed around films and franchises from 20th Century Studios.

This includes Ice Age, Night at the Museum, and Planet of the Apes.

Pearn noted that these worlds will be accompanied by original intellectual properties (IPs) from Genting as well.

“We do have some (20th Century Studios) IPs in the park such as Rio and Ice Age which are fantastic IPs to have.

“We are also complementing these with our own homegrown IPs and in the long-term, the plan is to introduce other IPs to the park as well.

“Having Genting SkyWorlds as the hero of the product gives us the chance to be more creative with the proposition and allows us more freedom with what we want to introduce at a later stage,” said Pearn.

Due to the closure of international borders, RWG executive vice president of leisure and hospitality Datuk Edward Arthur Holloway said the plan is to focus on the local market for the next six months to one year before targeting foreign visitors.

Pearn added that Genting SkyWorlds will reveal more about its star attractions and other details such as ticket prices in the coming months.