High-speed internet, enhanced security: Some benefits of having a dedicated internet access for your business

With most businesses now venturing online, dedicated internet access is becoming increasingly important to keep a business running smoothly. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

*This article is brought to you by Orient Telecoms.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, businesses all over the world have had to reinvent themselves by shifting online.

With almost everyone veering into a more digital business landscape, it has become increasingly important for businesses to make the most of the technological and IT aspects of their company.

In order to do that, you have to make sure that you have a reliable and — most importantly — fast internet connection.

But with a greater number of people now working from home, achieving super-fast internet speeds with a regular broadband service isn’t always easy with more people competing for bandwidth.

This is why businesses should consider a switch to dedicated internet access (DIA) to improve their overall internet speed and experience because it goes directly and only to your office.

You won’t have to worry about slow loading or download speeds when doing work with a DIA. — Picture fro Pexels.com

This means that your business won’t have a problem when it comes to file-sharing or organising video conferences, especially without having other subscribers hog the line.

Having a DIA also lifts the burden of having to deal with network-related issues, leaving an IT team free to focus on internal matters instead of day-to-day network management.

Think of it as your business’ personal internet line, like having your own dedicated, uninterrupted lane on a highway — which is exactly what Orient Telecommunications Sdn Bhd’s Rapid DIA can offer to your business.

Orient Telecoms’ Rapid DIA enables your company to take advantage of a host of benefits such as super-fast internet speeds, enhanced security and even increased productivity.

The product is suitable for businesses that make use of commercial applications, cloud networks, big data analysis, secure trading and even virtual gaming.

Rapid DIA uses a static IP address making it easier for different systems or devices to know exactly how to contact a network that uses one — which is useful for networked devices in an office like printers or remote access programmes.

Orient Telecoms also guarantees a high capacity bandwidth, from 4Mbps to 10Gbps or more, with unshared bandwidth allocations for each customer.

Businesses can then make use of a high-speed internet connection where customers can download and upload at the same speed as it uses multiple protection paths, providing high end-to-end availability by using the shortest path to the global internet cloud, with high levels of security through content filtering.

A dedicated internet connection provides high-speed internet connections, with enhanced security for important data as well. — Reuters pic

Additionally, the Rapid DIA provides businesses with the ability to make use of cloud computing and big data analytics, allowing customers access to online monitoring of daily, weekly and monthly usage as well.

The Rapid DIA also comes with dedicated customer service, with 24-hour support and service monitoring, meaning that technical issues are more often solved before they even start.

Its dedicated network is also backward compatible with IPV4 systems and has an IPV6 supported network backbone as well.

Orient Telecoms also offers other high-speed internet solutions, such as its 1Gbps Beyond broadband package which gives ultra-fast internet speeds of up to 1Gbps to business users.

The high-speed internet is carried by Orient Telecoms’ next-generation fibre optic network which enables super-fast download and upload of data — with no buffering — making it perfect for businesses that are more digitally connected.

For more information on Orient Telecoms’ dedicated internet access service, surf over to https://orient-telecoms.com/my/.