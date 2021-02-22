Garments that grow with your children: Protecting the planet one step at a time (VIDEO)

The company Petit Pli, based in London, has developed a concept of clothing able to follow the growth of your children. — Picture courtesy of Petit Pli/Energy Observer Solutions

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LONDON, Feb 22 — The company Petit Pli, based in London, has developed a concept of clothing able to follow the growth of your children. These clothes, made of recycled plastics, will be able to dress them from the age of nine months to four years old. Energy Observer Solutions met up with Ryan Mario Yasin, founder of this brand which focuses on a sustainable and responsible approach.

To offset the non-sustainability of the textile industry, Petit Pli has invented a revolutionary concept: Clothing that unfolds as your children grow, so that the same garment fits them from nine months through until four years of age, which amounts to seven different sizes in a normal range of kids clothing and hence massive savings that benefit both your pocket and the environment!

Textiles, the world’s second most polluting industry

Textiles are the second most polluting industry in the world, producing a staggering 10 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. The fast fashion championed by the prêt-à-porter giants have created a new normal of fashion collections every two months, prompting us to overconsume. In London, the company Petit Pli has developed a clothing concept capable of adapting to children as they grow. Between one and four years of age, a child grows an average of eight centimetres every year. A single Petit Pli garment can be gradually unfolded so that it grows with your child to provide the perfect fit.

Aeronautic-inspired technology for eco-friendly kids’ clothing

The founder of Petit Pli, Ryan Mario Yasin, a graduate in aeronautical engineering, formerly designed folding origami-style satellites before taking inspiration from this concept to develop cleverly constructed folding clothing. In this way, the same garment can be worn by the same child between the ages of nine months and four years, instead of purchasing seven garments in seven different sizes. But that’s not all at Petit Pli. The clothing also comprises recycled plastic, thus contributing to the recycling of waste. Is this a sustainable solution for the future of clothing?

This weekly segment “Protecting the planet, one step at a time” gives the floor to the NGO Energy Observer Solutions, which carries out reports all over the world.

Energy Observer is the name of the first hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vessel to be self-sufficient in energy, advocating and serving as a laboratory for ecological transition. Criss-crossing the oceans without air or noise pollution for marine ecosystems, Energy Observer sets out to meet women and men who devote their energy to creating sustainable solutions for a more harmonious world.

Find out more: https://www.energy-observer.media/en/solutions — ETX Studio