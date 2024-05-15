GEORGE TOWN, May 15 — Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) announced its water treatment plant (WTP) in Batu Feringghi is experiencing a technical problem which caused several areas to experience low water pressure or no water supply.

PBAPP in a Facebook post said the disruption at 4.30pm involved areas along Jalan Tanjung Bungah, Tanjung Tokong to Island Plaza, along Jalan Batu Feringghi to Bayview Beach Hotel and the entire area of Batu Feringghi.

“PBAPP apologises for any inconvienience caused. Please use water prudently,” it said in a post today.

PBAPP also said the status of disruption will be updated from time to time. — Bernama

