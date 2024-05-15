KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Putrajaya arrested two senior officers of a statutory body on suspicion of abusing power and misappropriating funds from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) for a development project worth RM1.2 billion.

According to a source, the two suspects are believed to have misappropriated the funds from the government by transferring part of the funds received from MOF to the contractors and consulting companies for purposes unrelated to the development cost, as stated in the government loan allocation application.

He said the two individuals, in their 50s, were remanded for four days starting today.

“The misappropriation of this allocation is very serious as it involves allocation from the government,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, MACC Investigation Division director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the remand of the two individuals and said that the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama

