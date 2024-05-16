KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — American headwear brand New Era’s 59Fifty has always enjoyed immense popularity and has had an epochal impact on the history of baseball caps.

This year, to celebrate its 70th anniversary, New Era organised a 59Fifty Day celebration.

Held at its store in The Starhill, New Era launched two collections of 59Fifty caps and limited crossover editions.

It also debuted the cartoon mascot figurine Ffalo, a bestseller in Korea and Hong Kong which pays tribute to timeless American street fashion.

The event was attended by local celebrities such as singer Rizal Rasid, actor Azrel Ismail, dancer Dennis Yin and singer Kayda.

Singer Rizal Rasid likes the brand for its simple yet stylish designs. — Picture courtesy of New Era

“What I like most about the brand is that one can wear them for any occasion,” said Rizal.

“Most of the designs are very simple yet stylish at the same time,” added the Cukup singer.

“New Era will always and forever be my favourite brand,” said Azrel.

“My favourite item is of course the cap,” added the Biko star.

New Era has earned recognition among professional baseball players in the United States. — Picture courtesy of New Era

Since creating its first baseball caps for Cleveland Guardians in 1934, New Era earned recognition among professional players which paved the way for New Era to become the exclusive headwear producer and distributer for Major League Baseball.

The well-known 59Fifty is a revised version of New Era’s debut baseball cap. All details are expertly executed with an elaborated 22-step procedure that involves sewing and embroidering.

