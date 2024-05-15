KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has denied today any discussion to allow non-Bumiputera students to enroll into Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM).

Advertisement

In a statement amid a student protest that would culminate in them wearing black to campus tomorrow, he said the issue was instead being played up by certain quarters.

"This issue is deliberately made into polemics and played up by certain quarters who are trying to disrupt the policy and initial objectives of establishing UiTM, which at the same time is causing confusion and discord among several parties.

"The ministry is steadfast in upholding Article 1A of Act 173 — UiTM was formed in accordance with Article 153 of the Federal Constitution," he said here.

Advertisement

Act 173 refers to the UiTM Act 1976. Meanwhile, Article 153 handles the reservation of quotas for Malays and Sabah and Sarawak natives.

Zambry's comment came amid the campaign called #MahasiswaUiTMBantah (Malay for "UiTM students protest") running from yesterday until tomorrow.

In a statement, the UiTM Student Representative Council said it is calling for the status quo to stay, and for UiTM to "protect the special position of the Malays".

It also urged supporters to wear black to campus tomorrow.

The issue was sparked by a news report claiming that UiTM is considering opening up its cardiothoracic surgery postgraduate programme to non-Bumiputera trainee doctors, as the programme with the National Heart Institute is currently the only Parallel Pathway Programme in the country.

Last month, the Health Ministry said it would recognise the Parallel Pathway Programme will be recognised and planning to amend the Medical Act 1971.

This came after four graduates from the cardiothoracic surgery programme with the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh sued the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) for refusing to register them on the National Specialist Register (NSR).