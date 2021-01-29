Selangor entrepreneur rents refurbished laptops for needy students to attend online lessons

Entrepreneur Datuk Alby Chong (right) hands over the received laptops to a representative of the computer repairer to be refurbished before renting it out. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Alby Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated online learning by students.

However, less fortunate students are unable to attend such lessons due to lack of hardware.

Thankfully, an entrepreneur in Selangor has decided to assist these students by renting refurbished laptops for them.

Datuk Alby Chong said his heart went out to the students whenever he read news that they could not attend lessons as they did not have the necessary hardware.

“Initially I wanted to buy new laptops for them but how many can I buy?”

“Then one day, I saw an advertisement by a computer repairer who wants to rent out refurbished laptops for RM1 daily.”

Chong said after seeing the post, he decided to contact the repairer to collaborate.

“The repairer told me that while they were ready with the initiative, they did not have that many laptops to refurbish and rent out.”

Following the repairer’s feedback, Chong sought out his friends and associates to donate their unused laptops.

“Since posting the matter on social media on January 23, I have received 30 laptops. But I still need more laptops so that more students can be assisted,” he said, appealing to the people to donate to the good cause.

Under the initiative, Chong said the refurbished laptops would be sent to any school that requested for it.

“I will pay the rental for three months,” he said, adding that the first batch of 20 refurbished laptops would be given to a primary school in Subang.

Asked why he was only paying for the rental for three months, Chong said that hopefully students would be allowed to return to school for face to face learning at the end of the period.

Those who want to donate their laptops can send it to Secure Group at No 6, Jalan Sg Kayu Ara 32/36, Taman Perusahaan Berjaya, Sek 32,Shah Alam,40460 Selangor.

Alternatively, they can also drop it at the office on weekdays between 9am and 6pm.

For further details, contact Ben (019-2126255)/ Sunny (016-213 5161) or message Chong via his Facebook https://www.facebook.com/alby.chong.9.