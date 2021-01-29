Covid-19 : PAS Youth chief and team donate essential items to Putrajaya Hospital frontline workers

PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khiruddin (middle front row) together with frontliners in Putrajaya Hospital. — Picture via Facebook/Ir. Ts. Khairil Nizam

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — Frontline workers at Putrajaya Hospital’s emergency and trauma unit received 10 sets of stand fans and five sets of water coolers yesterday to help them cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The items were sponsored yesterday by PAS Unit Amal together with Pertubuhan Inspirasi Muslim Profesional (IMProf) and NGO Pertubuhan Warga Prihatin Hulu Langat.

sure

PAS Youth Chief Khairil Nizam Khiruddin said frontline workers were overwhelmed with the surging Covid-19 cases.

“I feel very sympathetic and sad just by looking at their tired faces from working hard since last year when the pandemic broke out.

“I also hope that they will continue to have the fighting spirit to battle Covid-19 pandemic and that they will be rewarded for their good deeds,” he said.

Khairil added that together with PAS Unit Amal, they would continue to sponsor items to frontline workers who need essential items.

Anyone interested to help ease the burden of frontline workers can donate any amount to PAS Unit Amal (Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad Account No: 14014010133669).