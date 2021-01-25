Kind couple in Kelantan helps woman who was going through trash to feed children (VIDEO)

The woman looked physically drained and tired while she was looking for recyclable items to sell. — Screenshot via TikTok/@nadyazaira92

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — There’s no doubt that more and more Malaysians across the country are continuing to suffer from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some more so than others.

Just like a woman in a viral TikTok video from over the weekend, who was pictured digging through trash to look for recyclable materials to sell for money, so that she could take care of her children.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @nadyazaira92 two days ago as she voiced her heartache in the clip after coming across the woman and her three children next to a large rubbish bin, apparently somewhere in Tumpat, Kelantan.

“Pity her. During this time, when I thought I had it rough, but there are people who have it much worse than me. Look at her children. It’s so sad,” she said in the video.

In the video, Nadya and her husband are seen pulling over to approach the woman, as she frantically rummages through the trash.

Her husband then gets out of the car to offer the woman some money for food, handing it over to one of her children.

Upon seeing their kindness, the woman becomes somewhat overwhelmed and thanked them for their help, before continuing to search through the rubbish.

“If you meet people who are in a difficult situation or need help like this, please don’t be selfish or ungenerous to extend help. Even if it’s only a little, at least we can lighten their burden,” said Nadya in the video.

“God has given us this test for us to help each other.”

Nadya’s video has since garnered over 270,000 views on TikTok, as many social media users shared her heartbreak.

“A mother who is willing to do anything for her children. I felt like crying when she bent down, she looks so tired. No matter what she has to go through, she does it all for her kids,” wrote one user.

Many users also asked if there was any way that they could send aid or supplies to the woman and her children.

It seems that they were successful in their bid to help as well, as Nadya said on her Facebook page yesterday that they managed to track down and donate some food supplies and essentials to the woman and her children, thanks to donations from kind Malaysians on social media.

She said in multiple posts on her page that she was extremely grateful to everyone who donated to help the family.

Nadya added that the woman and her three children live in a house with other families with kids as well — which totals to about 15 people in the small home.

She said underprivileged families with kids could approach her if they needed items like milk and baby pampers, as there were extras from the supplies they presented to the family.