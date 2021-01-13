Agong takes preacher Ebit Lew out for lunch, thanks him for helping Pahang flood victims

Lew was in awe of the King when he met him in Pahang. — Picture from Facebook/Ebit Lew

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — Preacher Ebit Lew has been actively reaching out to provide aid to flood victims since the disaster hit several parts of Malaysia.

On one of his relief missions in Pahang, Lew met a rather familiar face, as he chanced upon the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in Temerloh.

Lew uploaded an image of himself standing beside Sultan Abdullah and Crown Prince of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah today, as he spoke of how proud he was to meet the King.

A humble Lew said in the post that he was awestruck by the King’s presence and was lucky enough to even have a meal with him and members of the royal family.

“I was almost in tears. After our relief mission, Tuanku treated me to a meal of ikan patin in Temerloh.

“I just couldn’t believe that he would talk to me and even invite me for a meal,” said Lew.

Lew added that he was amazed at how down-to-earth Sultan Abdullah is and praised the ruler for his contributions to the flood victims in Pahang.

“Tuanku thanked me many times for all our support in Pahang.

“But honestly, the help we’ve given out is pale in comparison to what Tuanku has done.

“Every day you see the royal convoy helping out flood victims. They do it separately too — Tuanku, the Queen and the Prince. Every day from morning till night.”

Lew added that he and his team felt so proud when the King invited them to take a photo together.

“We were so shy when Tuanku asked us for a photo. But secretly we were all hoping and praying that we could get a picture with him.

“This is our kind and noble King. Thank you God for giving us the chance to meet him.”

Lew’s post has since garnered over 100,000 likes on Facebook since it was uploaded earlier today, as many social media users have praised both Lew and Sultan Abdullah for their humility and support for those in need.