Sing along to Christmas songs in Kristang language virtually with Malaccan chorister on Dec 13

Martin Theseira will be singing Christmas Kristang songs on December 13 via zoom. — Picture courtesy of Martin Theseira

PETALING JAYA, Dec 10 — Ever wanted to learn and sing basic Malaccan Portuguese Christmas songs now that the Christmas season is around the corner?

If you’re keen to join the merriment, Malaccan Portuguese chorister Martin Theseira will be hosting a virtual Malaccan Portuguese sing along session on December 13.

Christmas is coming. Come join Martin, Sing Along Christmas Special this Sunday, 13th December 2020 @ 4.30pm (Malaysia... Posted by Shaukani Abbas on Monday, December 7, 2020

According to Martin, 64, Malaccan Portuguese language or known as Kristang language is a creole language spoken by a community of people with mixed Malay and Portuguese ancestry in Malacca.

“The language is slowly dying among the Malaccan Portuguese community and efforts such as a sing along session is another way to tell other communities about our language through singing.

“If we don’t preserve our own Kristang language, who else would do it then?

“And what’s a better way to showcase our language through a fun singing session where we can share our love for music and reunite people at the same time?”

Martin told Malay Mail that Kristang language is a special language close to his heart and sometimes known as a “secret language.”

“There was once where my family and I went for a trip overseas and when we spoke in Kristang language, a few people marvelled at us speaking the language and asked us more questions about the language.

“A lot of efforts are also underway to preserve the language through art, music, virtual online lessons and even a potential resource centre where the public can learn about the Kristang language.”

As to his love for music, the chorister said that he has always loved music and playing the guitar since he was a young boy.

“I come from a family of choristers in Malacca’s Praya Lane — and we attend the Assumption Church in Malacca where the choir has been an integral part of our lives.”

The 64-year-old said that two songs will be sung for the online session which are Pastorinho (which means Shepherd in English) and a Kristang version of Silent Night.

“The two songs are taken from the album Festa De San Pedru that was compiled by my uncle Don Biens and myself in 2006.

“While I will sing the songs in Kristang, lyrics are also provided together with their English translations.

“For the virtual experience, I will also be sharing some of my personal stories as a Kristang in Malaysia,” he said.

The sing-along session is discounted to RM20 per person and anyone interested to register can CLICK HERE.