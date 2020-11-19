‘Disability not obstacle’: Determined Cheras man opens nasi lemak stall to fulfill his dream

Mohamad Nor Abdullah collects nasi lemak packets from his friend everyday and sells a packet for RM1.50. — Picture courtesy of Mohamad Nor Abdullah

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — Being disabled is not a deterrent for Mohamad Nor Abdullah, 28, to dream big and reach his goals.

And this July, he managed to fulfil that dream by having his own nasi lemak stall near the LRT Cheras station.

The 28-year-old who was born without both arms told Malay Mail that he was able to open his stall this year after saving money for a few years.

“Usually, I buy my nasi lemak packets from a friend of mine for RM1 each and then sell them for RM1.50 from every Tuesday till Sunday.”

He revealed that while there were days where his friends would support him by buying the nasi lemak packets, there were also bad days where he was unable to sell the food by noon.

“Bad days are bound to happen — but I take it in my stride as this is part and parcel of the field.

“Giving a portion of my income to my mother is something that I am able to do with this new job of mine.”

Mohamad Nor shared that although disabled, he was determined to get up every morning as he now has a purpose in life.

“As long as I still have my legs and the fighting spirit in me, nothing is impossible as long as I’m strong enough to put my foot into something and dream big,” he said.

Just like any other business person who plans to expand their business, Mohamad Nor hopes that he is able to have his own restaurant in the future.

Many have flooded his Facebook account congratulating him on his nasi lemak business and hoped that his business will flourish.

terima kasih kepada support untuk saya nasi lemak bujang Amin.🤲🏻 Posted by Dekk's Mat on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Mohamad Nor who owns his nasi lemak stall “Nasi Lemak Bujang” can be contacted at 017-2650700.

His stall is located near 7-Eleven of LRT Cheras station and his stall is open from 8am till 12.30pm.