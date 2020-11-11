With Covid-19 hitting business hard, Malaysian kolam artist grateful for malls’ support this Deepavali

Ruben is thankful to be back on the field making kolams for shopping malls in conjunction with Deepavali. — Pictures courtesy of Ruben Prakash Antony Albert

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 — Deepavali has offered a much-needed ray of hope for Malaysian kolam artist Ruben Prakash Antony Albert.

The 34-year-old is back to creating beautiful kolam designs for shopping malls in the Klang Valley following a dip in business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ruben, who is the director of S4SKY Rangoli Kolam Malaysia, usually makes kolams for weddings, corporate launches, and other special occasions throughout the year but the movement control order (MCO) forced the cancellation of various events, essentially robbing him of his livelihood.

His commissions have fallen to a third of what he usually gets in a year and it has not been easy staying afloat with the reduced demand.

“Usually, we would do about 30 kolams a year. This year, we’ve only managed to do 10.

“It’s been very bad for us,” Ruben told Malay Mail.

With Deepavali around the corner, Ruben can breathe a sigh of relief now that shopping malls are calling him up to design kolams again this year.

Ruben and his team recently completed an intricate 30 by 30 feet kolam for Mid Valley Megamall, a long-time client of his business.

Ruben and his team recently completed a stunning kolam as part of Mid Valley Megamall’s Deepavali decorations. — Picture from Facebook/s4skyrangolikolammalaysia

“The reason why I’m well-known as an artist is that (Mid Valley Megamall) has been asking me to do kolams for them for many years now.

“I was actually scared that they might not choose to do kolam this Deepavali because of Covid-19 but thank God, they called me again this year to work with them.”

Armed with careful concentration and attention to detail, Ruben and his staff took two days to complete the kolam which combines geometric patterns with images of flora and fauna.

Other locations where Ruben’s work can be seen this year include Bangsar Shopping Centre, IOI Mall Puchong, and KL Eco City Mall.

How it all began

Ruben started learning about kolam art as a teenager and began doing it professionally when he started university. — Picture courtesy of Ruben Prakash Antony Albert

Ruben was raised at the Pure Life Society Orphanage in Puchong where he began experimenting with creating kolams at the age of 15.

It wasn’t long before Ruben developed a knack for the traditional art form and winning kolam competitions at school gave him the confidence he needed to pursue his hobby as a career.

He started creating kolams professionally in 2004 as a way of making pocket money while studying for his bachelor’s degree at Limkokwing University.

The professional design (visual communication) graduate then launched S4SKY Rangoli Kolam Malaysia in 2013 and quickly built up his name with unique kolams that combine modern designs with traditional patterns.

“I try to do some contemporary and abstract designs so it’ll be easy for other cultures to understand what we’re doing.

“I like to mix geometric and floral designs in the kolams that I do as well.”

Kolams are typically drawn as a tribute to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, love, and beauty.

The art form is believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck when drawn outside a family's home, while the rice grains act as a food offering to small creatures such as birds and insects.

Ruben and his team created an elaborate kolam for Bangsar Shopping Centre measuring 60 by seven feet. — Picture from Facebook/s4skyrangolikolammalaysia

Since he started his business, Ruben has returned to the orphanage where he grew up to teach kolam art to the children.

It was Ruben’s way of showing his gratitude to the home that raised him by providing career opportunities to the youths living there.

“I lived in an orphanage until I went to university and I came back after I graduated to teach some of the kids there how to do kolam.

“Now, those kids have grown up to become my staff members. Some of them work full-time and others are doing it part-time while they complete their studies.”

While 2020 has brought a myriad of challenges to Ruben and his fellow kolam artists, he is determined to keep pushing on and finding work where he can during the Deepavali season.

He hopes that the Festival of Lights can be a symbolic time for Malaysians to remain optimistic about the future and face challenges head-on.

“2020 has brought us into a new era with a new normal. I only wish that this pandemic ends as soon as possible and that we can go back to some semblance of our pre-Covid life.

“I hope all Malaysians have a happy Deepavali and that everyone stays safe and blessed.”

Check out more of Ruben’s kolam designs on his Facebook page.