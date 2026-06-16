SINGAPORE, June 16 — Malaysia is keen to strengthen cooperation in housing development with Singapore through talent mobility and knowledge-sharing initiatives, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He said that through enhanced cooperation, Malaysia stands to gain valuable insights into its own public housing projects from Singapore’s successful models.

“Singapore is well known for its public housing system, specifically the HDB model, as well as its Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

“We hope to have experts share their experience with us so that we can continuously improve our own housing initiatives,” he said in his Facebook post on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nga held a bilateral meeting with Singapore’s Minister for National Development, Chee Hong Tat, to review regional progress and deepen bilateral ties on sustainable urbanisation.

The two ministers reviewed ongoing projects under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last year and explored new avenues for collaboration in sustainable housing and modern construction technologies.

Nga also voiced Malaysia’s strong support for Singapore ahead of its upcoming Asean Chairmanship in 2027. He expressed confidence that Singapore will continue to pioneer and consolidate regional cooperation, championing sustainability and inclusivity amidst global uncertainties. — Bernama