KAZAN, June 17 — Malaysia and the Republic of Tatarstan have vast potential to expand cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, education, tourism, the halal industry, technology and talent development, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the matter was discussed during a bilateral meeting with the Rais (Head) of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, shortly after his arrival here on Tuesday.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the energy sector was among the key areas of discussion, given that Tatarstan is one of the major oil-producing regions in Russia.

“Upon arriving in Kazan, I met with my friend and the Rais, or Head, of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, to exchange views on bilateral relations and cooperation opportunities that could be explored for the benefit of both sides.

“We see broad opportunities for cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including downstream activities, refining and petrochemicals,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said he and Minnikhanov also discussed the role of the Kazan Forum in strengthening business ties while creating new opportunities in innovation, the digital economy and strategic investments.

“May this meeting further strengthen relations between Malaysia and Tatarstan and open up more opportunities for cooperation that bring tangible benefits to the people and economies of both sides,” he said.

Anwar also congratulated Kazan on its recognition as the Islamic World Cultural Capital 2026 by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, reflecting the city’s role as a centre of Islamic scholarship, culture and innovation.

He also expressed appreciation for the vision of President Vladimir Putin in establishing the Strategic Vision Group, which serves as an important bridge between Russia and the Islamic world in strengthening dialogue and meaningful cooperation.

Anwar arrived in Kazan for a two-day working visit to the capital and largest city of Tatarstan, Russia, to attend the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit, which begins today and runs for two days.

The special aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Kazan International Airport at 10.20pm local time (3.20am Malaysian time on Wednesday).

He was accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

The Asean-Russia Summit is the highest-level engagement platform between Asean and Russia, reflecting a relationship that has grown significantly since dialogue relations were established in 1991.

Russia became a full Asean Dialogue Partner in 1996, and the relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2018, underscoring both sides’ commitment to expanding cooperation in political and security, economic, and socio-cultural fields.

Located at the confluence of the Volga and Kazanka rivers in the European part of Russia, about 800 kilometres east of Moscow, Kazan has a population of around 1.3 million and is often referred to as Russia’s “third capital” after Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

The city has a history spanning more than 1,000 years and is widely recognised as one of the country’s most important centres of Islamic culture and heritage. — Bernama