PENAMPANG, June 17 — A man was found dead inside a forest at Kampung Togudon here on Monday.

Penampang district police chief Supt Sammy Newton said villagers discovered the 48-year-old victim lying on the ground at around 6am.

“Police investigation revealed that the victim had entered the forest alone on June 10 to check and maintain his bat net.

“Inspection at the scene also found a chainsaw and other items belonging to the victim.

“Police believe the victim was struck by a falling tree while he was cutting it down,” said Sammy in a statement.

No criminal elements were found at the scene, and the case has been classified as a sudden death.

The body was carried out from the forest and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Sammy reminded the public not to speculate or share any video or photo of the victim on social media. — The Borneo Post