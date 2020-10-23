Gum boots? When the world’s second most common form of litter becomes a pair of sneakers

The Gumdrop start-up has created a pair of sneakers made with recycled chewing gum. — Picture courtesy of Gumdrop limited

NEW YORK, Oct 23 — Chewing gum is the world’s second most common form of litter after cigarette butts. And with the global market for gum expected to grow to almost US$39 billion (RM162 billion) by 2027, people are already coming up with original ways of dealing with its waste, starting with making everyday products from recycled gum.

This growth is notably fuelled by innovation in the sector, such as new sugar-free products. Currently worth US$29.9 billion, the global market for chewing gum is expected to grow to around US$38.6 billion by 2027, according to insights from ReportLinker. In the US, gum sales are likely to total around US$8.1 billion for 2020 alone.

That’s an awful lot of chewing gum, much of which will end up on the sidewalk. Of an estimated 374 billion pieces of gum sold worldwide each year, seven in 10 won’t make it into a trash can. And a piece of chewing gum takes between five and six years to degrade.

Sneakers made with recycled gum

Although gum-chewers are encouraged to act responsibly and environmental awareness continues to grow, several concepts are taking shape to tackle the problem and recycle used chewing gum.

One of those concepts comes from London-based designer, Anna Bullus. Heading the GumDrop Limited start-up, the artist has meticulously studied the composition of chewing gum to find out exactly what it’s made of and how it can be recycled to make new products — starting with a waste collection receptacle for used gum! Other products in the range include a coffee cup and a guitar plectrum. The portable coffee mug — finished in a bright pink shade nodding to its past life — sells for £11.99 (approx. RM65) on the Gumdrop website.

Anna Bullus has also developed a pair of sneakers made with recycled chewing gum. Created in collaboration with the Explicit brand, the shoes are made from 20 per cent recycled gum from the streets of Amsterdam. The sole even features a map of the Dutch capital! The limited-edition sneakers can be yours for €190 per pair (approx. RM930). As well as using recycled gum, the shoe is also crafted from recycled plastic.

Instead of throwing used chewing gum on the ground or elsewhere, in some areas it can be collected in specially designed boxes from the global recycling giant, TerraCycle. The firm, which specialises in hard-to-recycle materials, has developed specific gum collection receptacles for used gum as well as its packaging. It remains to be seen if these are sufficiently widespread and sufficiently visible to change consumer habits. — AFP-Relaxnews