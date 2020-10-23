Dr Noor Hisham appears in BoBoiBoy PSA to raise awareness on Covid-19 SOPs (VIDEO)

Dr Noor Hisham gave BoBoiBoy and his friends some useful advice on breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections. — Screengrab from YouTube/Monsta

PETALING JAYA, Oct 23 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has appeared (albeit in cartoon form) in the animated series BoBoiBoy.

He tells kids that they too can be heroes in the new normal by following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Animonsta Studios, the production team behind BoBoiBoy, posted a minute-long public service announcement (PSA) yesterday showing the titular teenage superhero and his friends attempting to fend off the evil Covid-19 virus with their powers.

The group realises that their powers are useless before Dr Noor Hisham makes his epic entrance in the scene by applying hand sanitiser and successfully killing off the virus particles.

“You don’t need powers to defeat the Covid-19 virus. All you need is CAPP,” said Dr Noor Hisham in his voiceover.

CAPP stands for Cegah (Prevent and Educate), Amalkan (Practise), Patuhi (Comply), and Pantau (Monitor), an acronym that the Health Ministry has used to raise awareness about SOPs aimed at breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections.

“With CAPP, you too can be a superhero,” said Dr Noor Hisham in the video.

The PSA has got over 71,000 views on YouTube so far and more than 7,200 likes after it was reposted on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page.

Malaysians on social media shared several positive reactions and were especially excited to see Dr Noor Hisham in his animated form.

“This is a video that will definitely get the people’s attention, especially the children,” said one Facebook user.

“Wow, Tan Sri is even a voice actor now,” wrote another.