KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Bay Smart Capital Ventures Sdn Bhd (CapBay), a leading Malaysian fintech company providing a Supply Chain Finance and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) financing platform, together with CGC Digital Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the digital arm of CGC Malaysia that provides credit guarantee services through an innovative ecosystem, have announced a strategic partnership to launch a new Digital Guarantee Scheme designed to provide robust capital support to unserved and underserved Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Malaysia.

At its core, CGC Digital provides innovative guarantees that act as powerful risk mitigants. Through a strategic risk-sharing mechanism, this collaboration directly benefits MSMEs by lowering the financing costs through more competitive rates and empowering those lacking traditional collateral to secure essential funding. Complementing this, CapBay utilises proprietary AI-driven credit assessments to drastically reduce evaluation times, delivering capital to local MSMEs with unprecedented speed. This synergy creates a transformative ecosystem for local businesses. Notably, it marks the scheme’s first dual-facility rollout, offering both Islamic and Conventional avenues to ensure comprehensive market inclusion, leaving no viable enterprise behind.

Building on CapBay’s proven record of facilitating over RM5.4 billion for more than 2,500 SMEs, this collaboration unlocks capital from new institutional and retail investors on CapBay’s P2P platform. Backed by CGC Digital’s guarantee, this added assurance enhances the credit profile of underserved MSMEs, enabling access to financing that may otherwise be out of reach. By facilitating more inclusive risk-sharing, this partnership encourages greater participation from financing partners while supporting more favourable terms, including a reduced interest rate ceiling, effectively advancing CGC Digital’s mandate to expand financial accessibility. This rollout targets businesses with at least 51 per cent Malaysian ownership, offering flexible capital from RM50,000 to RM500,000 with tenures of up to 60 months to drive operational growth.

“We are proud to partner with CGC Digital to make capital widely accessible to SMEs hindered by the lengthy approval processes of traditional avenues. By leveraging CapBay’s AI-driven credit assessment, we can offer seamless, rapid digital financing to serve the ‘missing middle’, viable enterprises that are often overlooked. Backed by CGC Digital’s guarantee, this strategic allocation represents our shared commitment to injecting vital liquidity into the MSME landscape so grassroots businesses can thrive in a modern economy,” said Ang Xing Xian, Co-Founder and CEO of CapBay.

Yushida Husin, CEO of CGC Digital, added, “CGC Digital is committed to innovation that drives financial inclusion. Our collaboration with CapBay enables us to leverage data-driven insights to more effectively bridge the financing gap for MSMEs. By offering a guarantee scheme that accommodates both Shariah-compliant and conventional needs, we are not only providing a safety net for financiers but also opening doors for small businesses to scale. This initiative aligns with our mandate to empower the underserved with the financial tools necessary for sustainable growth.”

In line with their shared vision, CapBay and CGC Digital see this collaboration as a catalyst for a more equitable economic landscape, directly supporting the aspirations of the MADANI Economy framework and the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13). By combining innovative fintech solutions with reliable credit guarantees, both parties are committed to overcoming funding barriers, driving the digital transformation of the broader MSME landscape, and building a resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive sector.