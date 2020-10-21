Sabahan youth achieves viral fame with casual cover of Blackpink’s ‘Lovesick Girls’ (VIDEO)

Razman said he became a fan of the K-pop girl group after watching a documentary that chronicled the members’ meteoric rise to fame. — Pictures from Instagram/razmansyah and Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, Oct 21 — A young man from Sabah has gone viral for his cover of Blackpink’s Lovesick Girls which features him singing with ease in both Korean and English.

Muhd Razmansyah Rahman became an overnight star after sharing the clip which shows him performing the song while casually painting his house as roosters crowed in the background.

His TikTok video has gotten over 37,300 likes so far and was also reposted on his Twitter profile where it has managed to rack up over 10,400 retweets and 25,000 likes.

curi2 record adik aku nyanyi lovesick girls sambil mengecat 😜😂 tapi dia malu pic.twitter.com/UjGZEL0UZg — munchmunchkrunchkrunch (@razmansyah_) October 19, 2020

Razmansyah, who goes by Razman, told mStar that the person in the video is him despite including a caption about secretly recording his “older brother” singing at home while doing chores.

He clarified that he had pretended to be someone else for content purposes and that he had gotten the idea from TikTok users in other countries.

“I’m the eldest child and I don’t actually have an older brother. I got this idea from TikTok users overseas.

“In the video with the Blackpink song, I was getting ready to paint my house. It looks like I’m recording my ‘brother’ but the person singing is actually me,” said Razman.

The 20-year-old said he became a fan of Blackpink after watching the Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky which showcases the group’s rise to the top of the global music scene.

Razman added that rapper Lisa is his favourite member and that he’s a great admirer of her dancing skills and funny personality.

Praise has been pouring in for Razman’s singing abilities and the student said he’s grateful for all the positive feedback he’s gotten online.

He is currently enrolled in a Teaching English as a Second Language course but is open to the idea of pursuing music as a career.

“Many of the comments have been complimenting my ‘brother’ who doesn’t even exist.

“Alhamdulillah, thank you so much for all the support and I will continue to give my best.

“I do want my talents to be recognised and it’s a dream for me to become a singer. If I had the chance, I wouldn’t say no.”