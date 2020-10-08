Malaysian man separated from family by Covid-19 travel restrictions waves to wife, children in Johor from Singapore (VIDEO)

The touching clips shine a light on the new reality for many families around the world due to the pandemic. — Picture from Facebook/Mohd Izwan Sarip

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — With Covid-19 separating families and loved ones, sometimes a virtual session on Zoom just won’t do.

One man in Singapore went the extra mile just to catch a glimpse of his family who are living in Johor.

Where the man made the video-call from the Woodlands Waterfront Park jetty in Singapore. — Picture from Facebook/Mohd Izwan Sarip

The clips, capturing the family’s heart-warming meet-up were uploaded by Mohd Izwan Sarip on Facebook on Monday.

Mothership Singapore reported that the man appeared to be calling his wife and two young children on video from the Woodlands Waterfront Park jetty.

“Where are you?” the man asked in Malay.

“I’m here, wearing a black and white shirt. Can you see me?” a woman replied.

His family was across the water at Johor. — Picture from Facebook/Mohd Izwan Sarip

Clad in a red long-sleeved T-shirt and black cap, the man then walks towards the edge of the jetty and waves to them.

In the second clip from the same session, his children’s laughter can be heard along with a happy voice exclaiming “Hi, papa!”.

Another post, capturing the view from across the water shows two women with two young children waving to him.

Several pictures were also shared in the post to show the exact location of both parties during the touching event.

The Malaysian government is continuing talks with Singapore to reopen borders despite a surge in Covid-19 cases recently.

Malaysia recorded 489 Covid-19 cases while Singapore recorded 10 new cases yesterday.