Anger online as CNN wrongfully states that Singapore is ‘not a country’ in Covid-19 data chart

Thursday, 08 Oct 2020 05:05 PM MYT

BY TAN MEI ZI

The mistake has sparked anger and ridicule on social media. — Pictures from Reuters and CNN website
PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 — American news outlet CNN committed a major gaffe recently by erroneously claiming that Singapore was “not a country” in a Covid-19 data chart.

An article from October 7 that criticised President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic contained a list of key countries that reported less Covid-19 cases than the White House in the past 24 hours.

Besides wrongfully stating that Singapore is “not a country,” the chart also misspelt the name of Papua New Guinea.

Social media users also pointed out that while CNN had gone out of their way to mistakenly declare that Singapore was not a sovereign country, it did not do so for Sint Maarten which is a constituent country of the Netherlands.

 

 

 

 

 

 

CNN has since removed the data chart from their website and acknowledged the mishap in a note at the bottom of the article where it first appeared.

CNN deleted the chart off its article after the error was called out on social media. — Screengrab from CNN website
Singapore has been recognised as a sovereign country following its departure from the Federation of Malaya in 1965.

