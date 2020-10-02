‘What is your problem with me?’: Tunku Azizah rebukes Instagram troll who publicly insulted her

Many of Tunku Azizah’s followers have encouraged her to report the user to authorities for harassing her with a fake account. — Images via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has called out a social media user for posting nasty insults towards her on Instagram.

Tunku Azizah, who is known for sharing her cooking and knitting adventures online, posted a screenshot of the comment which showed a brief but heated exchange between her and an unknown user.

“If you have diarrhoea, just go take a s**t, you idiot,” wrote the user, who included a pig emoji in the comment.

Tunku Azizah then responded to the user with a simple question, “What is your problem with me?”

In the caption of her screenshot, Tunku Azizah implied that the person must be mentally unstable.

The Instagram account that wrote the comment has since been deactivated but many of Tunku Azizah’s followers have encouraged her to make an official report to the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“I hope Tuanku will take action. This person needs to be taught the values of politeness and decency,” a user wrote.

“This makes me so sad. Imagine if someone talked to your mother in this way,” said another.

“Make a report to the MCMC. We want to see the face of the person who likes harassing others,” suggested one user.