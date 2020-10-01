Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa guest angered by display of statues with ‘huge private parts’

The bronze statues elicited blushes from one visitor who deemed them to be ‘indecent’ for a family resort. — Picture from Resorts World Sentosa blog

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa (RWG) has responded after a visitor voiced concerns about two “naked statues” in the lobby of Hotel Michael.

The visitor, known as Ramon, told Stomp that he was “shocked” to see the artwork bearing what he described as “huge private parts.”

“The statues are indecent and there are so many children around.

“Their private parts are huge too. It should be small if it is art,” Ramon was quoted as saying.

A post on RWS’ blog states that the chubby statues are the handiwork of renowned Colombian sculptor Fernando Botero.

The bronze sculptures depict a version of Adam and Eve in the artist’s signature rotund style.

Botero is one of the most famous Latin American artists and his painting “The Musicians” is estimated to be worth US$2.6 million (RM10.79 million).

His unique sculptures can be found all over the world including Park Avenue in New York City, the Champs-Élysées in Paris, and by the Singapore River at Raffles Place.

When contacted by Stomp, RWS explained that the statues' appearances are in line with the “oversized and exaggerated dimensions” favoured by the artist.

“Mr Botero is known for depicting objects in oversized and exaggerated dimensions which has remained his signature style across his many renowned sculptures and art pieces.

“Since RWS opened ten years ago, we have showcased many famous art pieces by acclaimed artists across the destination resort such as ‘Space Elephant’ by Salvador Dalí, ‘The Thinker’ by Auguste Rodin, and the ‘Armonia Chandeliers’ by Dale Chihuly,” said the spokesperson.