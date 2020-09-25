Yayasan MRCB donates 3,000 books to various schools in conjunction with ‘Negara Membaca 2030’ vision

Students and their collection of books that were donated by Yayasan MRCB. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — Yayasan MRCB has donated 3,000 books worth RM50,000 to 12 selected schools in the Klang Valley and Penang.

The donation is in conjunction with the country’s national campaign titled Dekad Membaca Kebangsaan advocated by the education ministry that aims to make Malaysia a ‘Reading Nation’ by 2030.

Yayasan MRCB’s trustee Datuk Shamrat Sen Gupta said that the contribution of books aims to make reading a lifestyle among Malaysians especially to the younger generation.

“Apart from that, the initiative is to contribute to the nation’s efforts to democratise access to quality education.”

SK Brickfields headmistress Rohana Abdullah said that she hopes that all her students will be lifelong readers, and the habit of reading should be inculcated from a young age.

“A library filled with a variety of quality books including fiction and non-fiction books will help us achieve our goal for our students.

“And as such, the books received from Yayasan MRCB will benefit our students.”

The schools that have received the donation are categorised into eight primary schools and four secondary schools.

The primary schools that have received the book donations are SK Brickfields 2, SK Kampung Johan Setia, SK Kampung Medan, SK Pendamaran Jaya, SK Kampung Pendamar, SK Bukit Rahman Putra, SK Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh and Penang’s SK Mak Mandin.

Secondary schools that have benefited from the donation are SMK Bukit Putra, SMK (P) Air Panas and Penang’s SMK Kampong Kastam and SMK Convent Butterworth.

Yayasan MRCB, founded by Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad in 2015 focuses on areas relating to children and underprivileged students such as mobile clinic services for Orang Asli children and meal programmes for less fortunate students.