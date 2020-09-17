Positivity, yoga, feng shui: Pinterest users are seeking emotional well-being

Pinterest users are increasingly searching for inner peace. — Song_about_summer / Shutterstock pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 — What changes have you made in your daily life for the fall of 2020? In a bid to answer this question, Pinterest took a close look at the behavior of its 400 million users around the world.

And the social media service found that their interests had evolved considerably. After months of stress and worrying caused by the health crisis, which is still with us, Pinners, as they are called, are doing all they can to create an ideal environment for well-being and inner peace.

The fall of 2020 will not be a frenetic whirlwind of wardrobe renewal nor will it be a return to life in the fast lane. On the contrary, it appears that people are more interested in slowing things down so as to focus all of their energy on going inside physically and mentally in search of the best possible environment. This is reflected by a spike in Pinterest searches for “positivity” (+64 per cent) in one year.

A healthy mind and a healthy body

Members of Generation Z, that is to say users of the service who are less than 25 years old, are particularly interested in mental balance and boosting their health, as evidenced by a five-fold increase in their searches for “mental health check.”

They also have a growing interest in healthy eating and meals that augment a sense of well-being. Generation Z searches for “ASMR food,” which offers a pleasant sensory experience, have increased by 84 per cent, while those to find out more about “mindful eating” are up by 44 per cent.

Millennials are also showing more interest in well-being, but for this age group it is more a matter of well-being for children. As a result, there has been a 3.5-fold increase in their searches for “mental health activities for kids,” while searches for “occupational therapy for kids” and “mindful parenting” have doubled.

They also seem to be seeking practices dedicated to harmony for their kids with searches for “training routines for kids” and “animal inspired yoga poses for kids.”

A harmonious interior

Having spent an average of three months of lockdown stuck at home, Pinterest users had plenty of time to notice flaws in their domestic environments, which they now want to transform into havens of well-being.

This is particularly the case with members of generation Y, who performed five times more searches for “zen bedroom ideas,” while also looking for “calming bedrooms” and “feng shui bedroom layouts.” Let's note in passing that they are not planning on redoing their bedroom interiors to make them a calmer environment for remote working, but to optimise them for cocooning.

Pinterest calculated these trends by comparing normalised searches in July 2020 to July 2019 among the indicated audience; Gen Z refers to users aged 18–24, and millennials are users aged 25–44. —AFP-Relaxnews