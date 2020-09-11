Snakes spotted in Setapak after Kuala Lumpur’s flash floods yesterday (VIDEO)

A displaced python seen outside Surau Al-Falah Danau Kota. — Screengrab via Facebook/InfoRoadblockJPJ/Polis

PETALING JAYA, September 11 — Video clips of snakes spotted after KL’s flash floods after hours of downpour in central have been widely shared on social media.

In the recording with the duration of less than a minute that was uploaded to Facebook, a long snake can be slithering in the rising waters just outside Surau Al-Falah Danau Kota.

The post garnered sympathy from many social media users as most voiced their hope that the snake was unharmed.

Some also expressed their sadness saying that the snake was most probably displaced after the flash floods, and unsure of where to go.

Another video posted by Bernama TV showed a python that had emerged from a drain not too far off near Festival City Mall, Setapak.