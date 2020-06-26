Sugu Pavithra — reluctant Malaysian Youtube star says online mag photoshoot will be first and last (VIDEO)

S. Pavithra in designer outfits with makeup by professional makeup artist Razzi Musa. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ Razzi Musa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Malaysian Youtube sensation Sugu Pavithra is no stranger to Malaysians for her heart-warming cooking videos.

S. Pavithra made headlines yet again after stunning images of her have been circulating around social media when the 28-year-old housewife was approached by local lifestyle portal Pepatung, for a photoshoot.

Through the series of photos, Pavithra appeared like a professional model in a variety of local designer outfits by Bernard Chandran, Rizman Ruzaini and even Wanpa Official.

Although many social media users were amazed by the transformation, Pavithra admits that there are certain parties that have accused her of looking for fame and glamour.

Pavithra told BH Online she was just fulfilling what the portal had asked of her and noted it will be the first and last photoshoot for her.

“I’ve never thought of becoming a model or anything and I don’t want to be a model.

“I just want to continue with my normal routine which is cooking and sharing contents on Youtube aside from being a wife and a mother,” she told BH Online.

The mother to two children aged six and two years old said that she is comfortable with her normal life, and she would try avoiding TV appearances.

She however is still grateful for the surprise stardom that has allowed her to share her Youtube earnings with her family.

The Sugu Pavithra Youtube page which was created on January 28 now has over 700,000 subscribers and her videos have been viewed by millions collectively with viewers in love with her fluency in Bahasa Malaysia and her humble family.

Her Youtube success which has become a new source of income for Pavithra, has led to husband M. Sugu quitting his day job to help and support Pavithra in making fresh content for her Youtube page.

Sugu Pavithra videos even have caught the attention of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who sent her gifts which included a tripod, a microwave oven, electric rice cooker and cooking product last month.