Eagle Nest Skywalk set to be next tourist attraction in Langkawi

A view of the Sky Bridge and SkyCab at the top of the Machincang mountain in Langkawi January 17, 2020. Located at the top of the Machincang mountain, the 38-metre long and 30-metre wide Eagle Nest Skywalk began construction last year at a cost of RM30 million. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, June 24 — The Eagle Nest Skywalk is set to become the longest sky deck in the world which will draw more visitors to the duty-free island, says Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Located at the top of the Machincang mountain, he said the 38-metre long and 30-metre wide glass sky deck, began construction last year at a cost of RM30 million.

He said the works were temporarily stopped due to the movement control order (MCO), and now the construction of the iconic structure has resumed.

Muhammad Sanusi was speaking to reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Bernama learned that the project began in June last year and is expected to be completed in July next year.

Commenting on Langkawi’s tourism industry that has been adversely affected by the outbreak, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government has outlined several measures to assist the affected industry players on the island.

“The state government held discussions with the Transport Ministry and ferry operators to increase ferry services. Basically, the ferry operators have agreed, several additional ferry trips will be made in July this year.

“Besides, Kedah Tourism Sdn Bhd will also carry out promotional campaigns to attract tourists to Langkawi in selected states,” he said. — Bernama