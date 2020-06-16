Klang man puts tombstone in pothole leading to authorities taking immediate action

A Klang Man who is a member of Ikatan Silaturrahim Brotherhood had placed a tombstone in a pothole in Klang as a gritty symbol of lives who are at risk due to the pothole.— Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Brotherhood Shah Alam

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 – Recently a series of photos showing a man placing a tombstone in a massive pothole in Klang gained social media attention not just from the public but the authorities themselves.

The photos were posted on local road safety activist group Facebook page, Ikatan Silaturrahim Brotherhood Shah Alam, in the early hours of Monday.

According to the post, the tombstone is supposed to be a symbol of the lives of road users who were at risk due to potholes and the post was aimed at the Klang Municipal Council that was in charge of the road’s upkeep.

“You called us stupid for placing a tombstone in a pothole but you’re even more stupid for ignoring all the complaints that have been made and for the lack of response and actions taken by your side,” captioned the post.

Within 12 hours of the posting, the Ikatan Silaturrahim Brotherhood Shah Alam posted another video on their Facebook page congratulating the Klang man who is also a Brotherhood member, for his efforts.

The tombstone has successfully pressured authorities to take action against the pothole. —Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Brotherhood Shah ALam

“Congratulations to the Pulau Indah 29 Brotherhood team, who has successfully pressured the local authorities to take action in under 12 hours.”

“But I’m still wondering, why does public complaints to the authorities take up to weeks and sometimes months for it to be handled? Digest that,” captioned the post.

Although the pothole has been taken care of by the authorities, the Brotherhood team are still dissatisfied with the quality of the repair works.

The Ikatan Silaturrahim Brotherhood has been around since 2011 and the group has been actively advocating road safety for motorcyclists.

The group is led by Malaysian actor, Azlan Sani Zawawi or also known as Lando.

The group is also popularly known for fixing potholes by using money from their own pockets while educating the public on actions they can take against the government if they are involved in road accidents due to damaged roads.