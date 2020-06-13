Grab users will soon need to fork out 33pc more GrabRewards Points for vouchers

The new GrabRewards catalogue which will take effect from June 22, 2020 will require more points for each voucher redemption. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― Grab is updating its GrabRewards points catalogue to offer more ways to use your points. However, one of the biggest change is the number of points required to redeem GrabReward vouchers for Grab car rides, GrabMart, GrabFood and GrabExpress deliveries.

At the moment, Grab is offering RM5 voucher for 600 points, RM10 voucher for 1,200 points and RM15 voucher for 1,800 points. The exchange conversion is basically 120 points for RM1.

The new GrabRewards catalogue which will take effect from June 22, 2020 will require more points for each voucher redemption. Grab has introduced a new RM3 voucher option that’s listed for 550 points while the RM5 voucher will now require 800 points. Meanwhile, the RM10 voucher will be offered for 1,600 points and they have removed the highest RM15 voucher option.

If you do the math, the new exchange conversion is 183.33 points for RM1 for the RM3 voucher and 160 points for RM1 for the RM5 and RM10 voucher. For those that redeem RM5 and RM10 vouchers regularly, this means you will have to fork out 33 per cent more points with the new update.

In terms of the value, 100 points are currently worth RM0.834. After the revision, the value of 100 points is RM0.625, which is a 25 per cent drop in value.

Before the new catalogue takes into effect, Grab is running a GrabRewards Super Sale with up to 50 per cent off on redemptions. From June 22 to 30, 2020, they are offering a 50 per cent discount for the vouchers and you can redeem RM10 voucher for only 800 points. The following two weeks between July 1 to 14, they will offer a 25 per cent discount and a RM10 voucher will cost you 1,200 points.

Extension for GrabRewards tier status and voucher validity

Due to the movement control order, Grab understands that it would be harder for users to maintain their GrabRewards status. To provide greater flexibility, Grab is extending its GrabRewards tier status for all members to December 31, 2020 and there won’t be any tier downgrades during this period.

However, it added that the qualifying period between July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 will determine your tier status for the first half of 2020.

In addition, all GrabFood and Ride reward vouchers redeemed from the GrabRewards catalogue will be extended until 31st December 2020. So if you plan to purchase more vouchers before the new catalogue takes into effect, do note that it will be valid until the end of this year. The voucher extension is not applicable to Grab vouchers that are purchased from gifts.grab.com, marketplaces or vouchers received from corporate purchases and marketing campaigns.

GrabRewards points are still valid for 3 months but you can continuously extend its validity for another 3 months by making at least one Grab transaction. For example, if you make a transaction on 10th January, the points will expire on 30th April. But if you made a transaction on 28th February, the expiry will be pushed to 31st May.

As announced previously, GrabRewards points are only given for cashless transactions to support the government’s cashless initiative. This means you won’t earn points if you still pay for Grab rides by cash.

You can learn more from the GrabRewards page. ― SoyaCincau