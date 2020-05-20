Malaysian Relief Agency receives aid from Belgium Embassy to help refugees affected by MCO

Belgium ambassador to Malaysia Pascal H. Grégoire (left) hands over food aid to Malaysian Relief Agency president Dr Mohd Daud Sulaiman. Looking on is UNHCR representative Thomas Albrecht. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Relief Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Belgium ambassador to Malaysia Pascal H. Grégoire today contributed food aid to Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) in an effort to assist refugee groups through the humanitarian organisation.

It was handed over to MRA at the Belgium’s ambassador residence in Kuala Lumpur, to support refugee communities who were affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement, MRA said the organisation was invited to collaborate with the embassy to distribute the food rations to 75 refugees at Kampong Dato Abu Bakar Baginda and Bandar Baru Bangi in Kajang tomorrow.

MRA was represented by its president Dr Mohd Daud Sulaiman and vice-president Khairil Annuar Khalid.

Also present at the hand-over ceremony was United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees representative Thomas Albrecht.

The contribution included 75 food ration packs from the Belgium Embassy, 150 packs of dried food from International/Malaysian-Belgium-Luxemburg Business Council Daniel Pans Office and 500 pre-packed Belgian Waffles from BeWaffles

The embassy also contributed 200 designer masks and 80 litres of eco-friendly hand sanitiser from Gina Friars London to MRA for the use of the staff dealing with refugees.

Dr Mohd Daud thanked both Grégoire and Albrecht for the collaboration and hoped for continuous partnership on other projects and programmes for the refugees.

He also expressed his appreciation to the donors who contributed to the organisation.