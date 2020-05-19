Philippine journalist keeps cool as cat fight breaks out during live interview

Screenshot of Bella and Nala fighting in the background while their owner Doris Bigornia was in the middle of a live television interview. — Screenshot from Twitter/ @DorisBigornia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 -- Getting used to working in the new normal takes some getting used to for some.

For a reporter from the Philippines, not even her two pet cats deciding to slug it out during a live crossover for an interview didn’t faze her.

In a tweet shared by Doris Bigornia, the journalist with ABS-CBN News did not even bat an eyelid throughout, though she can be seen giving a quick glance to see why her furbabies in Bella and Nala, were fighting.

In her tweet, that had received 25,100 reactions and retweeted 2,976 times since it was posted, Bigornia wrote: "CHILDREN!!!! There is a law in the studio!!!!"

CHILDREN!!!! May batas sa studio!!!! 😸😸😸 https://t.co/zv0Schrb2u — Doris Bigornia (@DorisBigornia) May 15, 2020

The cats’ antics caught the attention of Room Rater, a Twitter account that rates Skype rooms and Zoom rooms, that tweeted, “The room is an 8. The cat fight is 10/10.”

The room is an 8. The cat fight is 10/10 pic.twitter.com/Mtm64wrBPc — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 16, 2020

This is not the first time an online telecast grabbed attention for being interrupted.

In 2017, a BBC clip went viral after Professor Robert Kelly’s young children wandered into his room during an interview before they were quickly ushered out by their mother.