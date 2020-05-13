Teluk Intan man creates funny scenarios with action figures collection and a little imagination

Ng Wire Hon recruited the Avengers to help send a message on wearing face masks when going out. — Picture from Facebook/Wire Hon

IPOH, May 13 — Former renovation worker Ng Wire Hon has more than 100 action figures in his collecting.

Beginning with Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise that was given by his wife, the 42-year-old’s collection has since grown to include even more popular characters including Deadpool and the Avengers in Hulk, Doctor Strange and Black Widow.

Ng decided to employ toy photography to make his collection a little more interesting, by using forced perspective to create funny scenarios.

His toy photography has since acquired a sizeable following on social media with his Facebook page garnering more than 38,000 followers and his Instagram with 95,800 followers.

Family members and forced perspective help make the images come alive. — Picture from Facebook/Wire Hon

The father of two boys said he started taking pictures of his toys in 2017.

“Rather than keeping them in display cabinets, I decided to take pictures of it in various poses and share it with the people,” he told Malay Mail from his home at Langkap in Teluk Intan.

Ng’s efforts have since attracted the attention of a toy manufacturer in Taiwan who sends him their action figures for Ng to incorporate in his toy photography.

If you are expecting Ng to use state of the art cameras to take the pictures however, you would be surprised to note he stands by his Samsung smartphone bought in 2016.

Spiderman and Doctor Strange scrubbing down the Hulk. — Picture from Facebook/Wire Hon

“This proves that you do not need advanced cameras just to take pictures. All you need is just skills,” said the self-taught photographer.

While most of Ng’s pictures only use action figures, Ng would occasionally include his family in the background.

“To take the pictures, I will use the smartphone’s timer.”

Everyone needs a haircut — even the Hulk. — Picture from Facebook/Wire Hon

With the Covid-19 pandemic, naturally Ng’s photography has taken on the theme of fighting against the virus.

That includes Spiderman giving the Hulk a scrub, Ng himself handing face masks to the Avengers or even Hulk waiting in line for a haircut.