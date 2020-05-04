David Kirsch, Kayla Itsines and Jen Widerstrom share their ab challenges on Instagram (VIDEO)

One of Kayla Itsines' latest Instagram challenges is an at-home ab challenge, which includes a series of exercises which she says need 'minimal equipment but maximum effort.' — Picture via Instagram/Kayla Itsines

NEW YORK, May 4 ­— If you’re looking for a new workout challenge this weekend, then head to Instagram to see some of the recent ab workouts from celebrity trainers and fitness influencers David Kirsch, Kayla Itsines and Jen Widerstrom, which are easy to do at home but will still effectively work your core.

David Kirsch

David says in a recent Instagram post that working out will help reduce our stress levels, which is particularly important at the moment when we are all stuck at home due to social distancing measures.

To help us keep moving he’s not only posted a plank exercise that can easily be done at home, but he’s also added an uplifting song to workout to.

All you need are some sliders, or even just towels if you don’t have any, place a foot on each one while in the plank position, and then use your arms and your core to pull you across the floor.

Just remember to keep your core engaged and don’t drop your hips.

Kayla Itsines

With Kayla’s popular Sweat fitness programme already designed to be done at home even when we’re not in quarantine, the Instagram star always has ideas to share for at-home workout challenges.

One of her latest Instagram challenges is an at-home ab challenge, which includes a series of exercises — ab bikes and toe taps, bent leg raises and flutters, side planks with a hip lift and Russian twists — which Kayla says need “minimal equipment but maximum effort.”

Follow her recommendations for how many reps to do, and try to complete three laps in total.

Jen Widerstrom

Jen has also posted her own abs workout, after many of her Instagram followers specifically asked for one. In response, she’s given them a series of exercises which should be done for 30 seconds each.

Start with body saws, followed by controlled mountain climbers, double knee pulls, and finally, planked abductors. Jen also gives advice every step of the way on how to do each move, which is particularly useful if these are new to you. — AFP-Relaxnews