Covid-19: Bali local authorities punish face mask violators with push-ups (VIDEO)

A man in Sanur, Bali does push-ups while traditional security forces on the island known as 'pecalang' look on. — Picture from Instagram/@denpasarnow

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Authorities in Bali are resorting to unique ways of punishing those who refuse to wear a mask while out in public.

Push-ups have been the punishment of choice of traditional Balinese security forces known as pecalang, according to Coconuts Bali.

Images and videos of motorcyclists ordered to do push-ups on the road as authorities look on have circulated on Instagram recently.

The traditional Balinese village of Intaran in Sanur is one of the villages adopting the unusual punishment.

Those spotted without a mask are informed of the new rule which was brought in to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While the mandatory mask policy will officially kick in tomorrow onwards, local authorities are doing their part to raise awareness and prepare the public.

Those not wearing masks will be denied entry into the village, Intaran village chief I Gusti Agung Alit Kencana told local media, and those violating the rule will be forced to do community work and pay a fine equivalent to five kg of rice (around 75,000 Indonesian rupiah or RM22.)

Local sellers in the area who flout the mandatory mask rule will be punished with a temporary closure of their stalls or shops.

“We will not allow [violators] to do trade activity. Stalls, shops, or wherever they do business will be sealed,” Alit told Indonesian news outlet Tribun.

Bali traffic police have also been reminding the public to wear masks when they are out.

Since early April, the Indonesian government has urged the public to wear face masks while outdoors.

Indonesia has 9,771 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 784 deaths as of today.