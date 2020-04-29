Malaysian gamers ‘balik kampung’ by recreating virtual family homes in ‘The Sims 4’

Players of The Sims 4, known as Simmers, have been sharing their creations online to keep the festive spirit alive during the movement control order. — Picture from Twitter/anmff_

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — Malaysian gamers have found a creative way to lift their spirits during Ramadan despite Covid-19 keeping them all cooped up at home.

Their recreations of kampung houses and family homes built using the popular simulation video game The Sims 4 have been blowing up on Twitter, with one gamer’s house with wooden stilts and rattan furniture garnering more than 9,400 retweets and 17,100 likes.

Social media users have been marvelling at the creativity and accuracy of the detailed builds and said that the images were a perfect recreation of real-life houses in many Malaysian villages.

giving you raya/kampung vibes in The Sims 4 #RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/9z9WrUMGtm — alia (@aliamsrah) April 24, 2020

Other Simmers jumped onto the trend and began sharing their builds of traditional Malaysian kampung abodes in the game.

i’ve been seeing a lot of ppl building kampung houses on sims so i decided to do my kampung. it was so hard to create an exact replica because of the limited colour ranges so i had to make do with whatever sims 4 provided. also, this house BIG LA AKU PENAT OK pic.twitter.com/fW5yn0Ro1b — Zarifah Aza (@ZarifahAza) April 26, 2020

Twitter user Zarifah Aza said she felt a pang of sadness when she finished building her kampung house in The Sims 4 as she would not likely be able to return to her hometown for Hari Raya this year due to the pandemic.

However, many Malaysians have found comfort and amusement in seeing their family homes come to life in the game.

I've recreated my family house in Kelantan in The Sims 4 because I miss my kampung so much 😝#TheSims4 pic.twitter.com/YcXUyom6PQ — syifa. (@shifaxxi) April 26, 2020

One gamer even went the extra mile to build a tom yam restaurant that even came with some familiar characters.

Known as @anissmz on Twitter, she said that the “akak and abang tom yam” wait staff at such outlets and their fashion choices provided the visual inspiration for her to start the project.