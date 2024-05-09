KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — In partnership with luxury brand Goutal Paris, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara has announced a special edition afternoon tea for mothers this month.

Throughout May, guests can indulge in the Petit Chérie Afternoon Tea, served at Le Bar Cocktail & Stories in the hotel’s lobby.

To mark this collaboration between the two Parisian brands, local celebrities were recently invited to the launch. Spotted at the event were Afifah Nasir, Eyka Farhana, Mia Nasir, Fyza Kadir and Anzaina Nasir.

“The afternoon tea was amazing and I love the intimate setting,” said Afifah.

“What I like about Petit Chérie is the sweet, soft scent which goes well with my character,” added the Sentuhan Najwa star.

The Petit Chérie Afternoon Tea set features a selection of pastries, cakes and desserts infused with rose and pear, mirroring the flavours of Goutal Paris’s Petit Chérie perfumes.

Guests can pair the treats with endless servings of Illy coffee and Dilmah tea or opt for Divine Rose cocktail and Ginger Rose Fizz mocktail.

“This collaboration with Goutal Paris embodies the essence of Sofitel, celebrating life with French joie de vivre and creating unforgettable moments of indulgence,” said Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara Hotel General Manager Vincent Gernigon.

According to Kens Apothecary head of education Hubert W Hoi, celebrity guests found the link between Petit Chérie notes and the tea set special. “It gave them ideas to bring their mums here for Mother’s Day,” said Hoi.

The Petit Chérie Afternoon Tea is available until May 31. — Picture courtesy of Kens Apothecary

The Petit Chérie Afternoon Tea is available until May 31 from 2pm to 5pm. Each set serves two and includes a complimentary Goutal Paris goodie bag.

On May 11, the hotel will host a floral arrangement workshop and seats are limited to 28 pax.

For more details, visit here.