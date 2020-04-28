M’sian home burger business bounces back after losing RM140 to cruel prank by fake customer

Wong had spent hours preparing 20 sets for a fake customer who told her to 'eat all the burgers' after failing to show up at the drop-off location. — Pictures from Facebook/sherleyyu2005

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — A mean prank turned out to be a blessing in disguise for one Malaysian home cook Joann Wong, who has been receiving strong support for her burger business as a result.

Wong’s food is now selling like hotcakes after a Facebook post by her friend Sherley Yu explaining her ordeal went viral on April 25.

Yu previously shared screenshots of a WhatsApp exchange between Wong and one Grace Lim, who asked for 20 burgers worth RM140 to be delivered to Old Klang Road.

Lim claimed she did not know how to make online banking transactions and asked if she could pay in cash, and Wong agreed as she assumed the customer was a senior citizen who was not tech-savvy.

However, Wong’s heart sank when she arrived at the drop-off location with the customer nowhere to be found.

She then received a message from the customer who said it was all a prank, telling Wong to eat all the burgers herself while claiming to be from the popular comedy YouTube channel JinnyboyTV.

Wong ended up giving away some of the meals to an orphanage and was initially embarrassed to go public with her plight, but Yu was outraged that someone tried to take advantage of her friend and urged her to share the details on Facebook.

“I can’t stand seeing my friend being fooled by others. She didn’t dare to post this herself because she was afraid of being laughed at,” Yu wrote.

She added that it was Wong’s first time running a home business after she was put out of work due to the movement control order.

The owners of JinnyboyTV then came forward to clarify that they had no part to play in the cruel stunt after several people messaged them about it.

They also promoted Wong’s business on their Facebook page to lend her a helping hand.

“These are people who don't know who we are and what we do, I don't blame them.

“The answer is no, we don't do pranks, our followers for the last nine years will know what we do and how we always take into account our actions and things we produce.

“But, what I personally take away from this is that some people are bloody idiots, and there are some people trying to do what they can to make ends meet during these trying times, so if you're ever craving some homemade burgers do consider supporting this lady. I already did,” JinnyboyTV wrote.

In a follow-up post on Sunday, April 26, Yu said that Wong was grateful after receiving many orders from people who had read about her ordeal and wanted to show their support.