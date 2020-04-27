Indomie airs daytime ads with empty plates during Ramadan, amusing viewers (VIDEO)

Indomie has also changed its packaging to feature empty plates for the fasting month. — Screengrab from YouTube/Indomie

PETALING JAYA, April 27 — Popular instant noodle brand, Indomie, has amused social media users by airing daytime advertisements in Indonesia with empty plates for the month of Ramadan.

In the clip, an actor is seen mimicking the actions of cooking up the popular instant noodles.

“Your stomach may be empty, but we can still practise good deeds from home,” said the actor, referencing the partial lockdown in the country due to Covid-19.

Indomie also has a separate version of the advertisement that’s aired after the breaking of fast in which the noodles finally get some airtime.

The brand’s marketing tactics have won praise on social media for being creative and inventive.

“This is silly, hilarious, and clever all at once,” said @tha_rami on Twitter.

“Imagine having a food brand so powerful that you don’t need to show your food and people will still buy your products,” wrote @snowlattes.

Indomie even went a step further with their marketing campaign by removing all images of noodles on their packaging in conjunction with the fasting month.