‘Mat Rempit’ groups in Kelantan raise money among themselves to help overlooked families affected by MCO

'Mat Rempit' groups banded together to help unfortunate families affected by the MCO. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Tea O Beng

KOTA BHARU, April 15 — Three groups of ‘Mat Rempit’ from Kota Bharu have come together by collecting donations among themselves and giving back to the families who are affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a Facebook posting by Muhamad Ariffuddin Shukri shared that ‘Team Prihatin KB’, ‘Team Isabella96’ and ‘Team Belia Cherang Cakna’ have been using their own money to buy essential needs for unfortunate families.

“We’ve started collecting money since last Friday. On Monday, we’ve started distributing,” Ariffuddin told local portal sStar.

“We’ve managed to collect over RM5,000 without the help of any parties and allocated RM50 for items needed by each family.”

Among essential items donated to families in need include rice, sugar, cooking oil, milk, sardines, flour and bread.

In just two days, 100 families have been handed the goods in the Kota Bharu area.

“We understand that the authorities are very busy at the moment, so, we’ve distributed food supplies to the families who are overlooked near Cherang, Bayam, Tapang and Berek 12 areas”.

According to Ariffuddin, special needs actor from Syahmi Sazli Production, YB Bedul or his real name Nik Mohd Samsul Mat Yasin joined in on their efforts.

“Even though he is mentally challenged, he’s really excited to join us on our food distribution session to the needy.

“We’ve also distributed some food for some of Samsul’s schoolmates as well,” he said.

Although ‘Mat Rempit’ are often labelled as troublemakers by the public, Ariffuddin chooses to ignore those negative perceptions, saying there’s two sides of every story.

“Not all Mat Rempit are bad people. There’s even some of us who are successful now and we give back to the community with what we can.”

Ariffuddin also said that their groups had also been involved with other charitable acts such as giving out duit Raya to orphans and helping out three disabled brothers in Tumpat last year.