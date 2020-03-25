Can Covid-19 anxiety affect mental health? Expert cautions Malaysians with chronic conditions

Consultant public health physician Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha advises the public to take extra care of their mental wellbeing during the pandemic. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 – The coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak has greatly impacted people in many ways on a global scale.

As Malaysia goes through a mandatory shutdown to contain the virus, people may naturally feel anxious and overwhelmed by the constant negative alerts about the new cases and more so, the death rate.

Consultant public health physician Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said that in the face of the current movement control order (that has been extended to April 14), fears of being infected and financial uncertainty, the disease was taking its toll on the people’s mental wellbeing.

According to him, the restriction of movement could affect physical activity and mental health in many ways as feelings of helplessness, boredom, loneliness and depression due to being isolated gradually set in people’s lives.

Dr Feisul, who is also Health Ministry disease control division (non-communicable disease section) deputy director also said that many would be affected by the worry of the possibility that their family members would be infected or the fear of falling ill and dying.

“Some are also concerned about not being able to work during isolation, and of being dismissed from work.

“There are also some who avoid visiting health facilities due to fear of becoming infected while in care,” he added.

Although mental illness does not discriminate, Dr Feisul noted that people living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease are more likely to be affected by depression, anxiety and stress due to their condition.

“For example, depression in a person living with diabetes can result in poor blood glucose control, resulting in higher risk of diabetes-related complications,” he said.

Dr Feisul also highlighted that depression or anxiety may cause people with diabetes to be eating poorly, over-eating and not complying with their dietary advice, while to some extent they may even not stick to their medications as prescribed.

To get through the situation, Dr Feisul advised people living with NCDs along with family members and carers to follow Health Ministry guidelines and take safety measures seriously.

“Learn, share and practice the various health advisories issued by the Health Ministry to reduce risk of infection.

“Stay at home, maintain good personal hygiene, frequently wash your hands with soap and water, follow proper cough ethics and seek early treatment if you are feeling unwell,” he added.

Dr Feisul also said people should follow simple Covid-19 updates from official and reliable sources to stay informed about the situation.

“Make sure to have a regular supply of medications that you are currently using, and that your family members or carers have a list of the medications.”

He also reminded the people to keep regular routines and schedules as much as possible or create new ones in a new environment to conduct regular exercising, cleaning, daily chores, singing, painting or other activities.

“Learn simple daily physical exercises to perform at home to maintain mobility and reduce boredom.”