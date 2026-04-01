VIENNA, April 1 — Vienna’s Schoenbrunn Zoo expressed outrage on Tuesday over the death of one of its blackbuck antelope, whose males are recognisable by their large twisted horns, which was shot dead by an unknown gunman.

According to the zoo, the shot was fired from outside the enclosure overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

“The safety of people and animals is our most precious asset, and we do everything we can to ensure the highest level of security,” zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck told Austria’s APA news agency.

A keeper discovered the dead antelope and a veterinarian carried out an autopsy during which a suspected gunshot wound was identified.

The incident was reported to the police on Monday by zoo officials, and an investigation into suspected animal cruelty has been opened.

The zoo, located within the grounds of the imperial Schoenbrunn Palace, attracted nearly two million visitors in 2024.

Originally from South Asia, the blackbuck, also known as the Indian antelope, is commonly found in captivity. — AFP