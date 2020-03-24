A recovering Chef Wan advises against travelling after falling sick with flu, shingles, also mourns death of ex-wife

Celebrity Chef Wan advised people not to travel if they were feeling sick. — Picture via Instagram/@chefwan58

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — Chef Wan took to Instagram to advise his fans to not travel if they are feeling unwell in his Instagram post earlier this morning.

Chef Wan, whose real name is Datuk Wan Redzuawan Ismail, also said in the post that he finally had a good night’s sleep, ate a hearty breakfast, took his medication and was waiting to be discharged from the hospital.

“I flew back from London about two and a half months ago, and was surrounded by four other passengers who were having cough and flu.

“I then became sick for two weeks after catching the cough and flu from them,” he said in his Instagram post.

He added that he then caught shingles, resulting in him being hospitalised for five days.

The celebrity chef revealed that he was overwhelmed physically and mentally as he had been experiencing burning sensations when down with shingles.

“This was followed by a filming that I had to attend for two weeks, which alleviated my stress levels, when I should have been resting instead.”

The 62-year-old chef then took on an advisory tone on his post, “Next time if you are not feeling well, do not travel.

“Even if you decide to head to the movies or public places when you’re sick puts you at risk when surrounded by other people.

“Currently, travelling is risky and just look around at how the pandemic is spreading globally.

“The public places cannot afford to accommodate all these sick people as they would then spread it to others,” he concludes in his post.

In an earlier post he also wrote about losing his ex-wife, Norhayati Ayub who died on March 18.

She had been suffering from kidney and heart ailments and he said she had had a mild stroke.

Chef Wan took to Instagram to share an old picture of the both of them when Norhayati was pregnant with their son.

He also shared another old family photograph, relating how he tried to take care of Norhayati to the best of his ability.

His instagram post on advising against travelling has since garnered over 5,000 likes with many people wishing him a speedy recovery.