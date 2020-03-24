A recovering Chef Wan advises against travelling after falling sick with flu, shingles, also mourns death of ex-wife

PETALING JAYA, March 24 — Chef Wan took to Instagram to advise his fans to not travel if they are feeling unwell in his Instagram post earlier this morning.
Chef Wan, whose real name is Datuk Wan Redzuawan Ismail, also said in the post that he finally had a good night’s sleep, ate a hearty breakfast, took his medication and was waiting to be discharged from the hospital.
Morning...Alhamdulilah i got my 7 hrs sleep, had my 3 half boiled eggs breakfast, a croissont, now having a shower while waiting my 9am Dr visit to look at my back, give me my medicine and get myself discharged this morning. I refused any visitors semlm as i do not want anymore to come to the hospital to catch anything or they themselves could bring it up here. So its best we all turned selfish to care for each others well beings for just this Flu period. 2.5 months ago when i flew back from London i was surrounded by 4 other flu and cough passengers. This is after 1.5 months holiday i had with no stress. I was supposed to be healthy after the break. Those 4 passengers after that make me sick from Doha to KL for 2 weeks of cough and flu. When u dont sleep your body dont rest enough so your inmune system become low. Caught the shingles virus, hospitalised for 5 days, followed up by filming 2 weeks next also invite further stress when i should be resting. Then my x wife got really sick. Visiting her in and out for that whole week, watching her suffering and others from the diabetes pain and finally her death was not easy. My state of mind and body had to cope with a huge amount of stress at that time. Thus this one after another incidents has resulted in my body recovering from the Shingle nerve pain very slowly. So next time u feel like u are falling ill with flu or cough DONT TRAVEL! Chances are even like going to the movie or any public places when u are sick u would infect others! From the current Flu epedemic i now realised i am just another victim being passed on with this flu and cough simply because they are careless and selfish people who dont care. Travelling today is also a huge risk and just look at how we all play a role in spreading this flu globally? The next time pi tengok Wayang ada yg batuk dan selsema atau melihat parent menyeret anak2 mereka yg demam dan berhingus halau kan mereka balik! Public places cannot afford all this sick people around as they would give all that to us next. As u all should know by now our world is full of selfish, arrogant and stupid people. Their careless action now risk everyone life!
“I flew back from London about two and a half months ago, and was surrounded by four other passengers who were having cough and flu.
“I then became sick for two weeks after catching the cough and flu from them,” he said in his Instagram post.
He added that he then caught shingles, resulting in him being hospitalised for five days.
The celebrity chef revealed that he was overwhelmed physically and mentally as he had been experiencing burning sensations when down with shingles.
“This was followed by a filming that I had to attend for two weeks, which alleviated my stress levels, when I should have been resting instead.”
The 62-year-old chef then took on an advisory tone on his post, “Next time if you are not feeling well, do not travel.
“Even if you decide to head to the movies or public places when you’re sick puts you at risk when surrounded by other people.
“Currently, travelling is risky and just look around at how the pandemic is spreading globally.
“The public places cannot afford to accommodate all these sick people as they would then spread it to others,” he concludes in his post.
In an earlier post he also wrote about losing his ex-wife, Norhayati Ayub who died on March 18.
She had been suffering from kidney and heart ailments and he said she had had a mild stroke.
Thank you for the thousand of wishes and condolences on the passing away of my x wife due to her kidney failure, diabetes and just hours before she passed away a mild brain stroke. She was hospitalised again due to her pneumonia attack and difficulty in breathing. On the day she passed away she was doing her blood diaysis when she had this stroke and difficulty in breathing. As her heart was weak she slowly start to " Nazak". It lasted for about 3 hrs, i was there, my son but my daughter was flying back from KT. I was feverish that day so i went back to my penthouse in Ampang to take my medicine, have a shower and intended to come back to the hospital. As soon as i took my shower i recieved the new that she had passed away from my son. By this time some of my sisters, sister in law and nieces was all there to say good bye to her. According to my son her breath just got weeker and finally it stopped. Alhamdulilah she does not have to suffer and endured more pain and had her both leg amputated. The stroke from her brain if she had recovered would have been too complicated for me to also look after her properly. God love her and she has suffered enough with diabetes. We laid her to rest by 9am yesterday at the Ukay Perdana cementry. From the hospital that evening segala mandi jenazah dan solat di urus while i make the arrangement to bring back her body to the Masjid Ampang. My siblings , nephew ,nieces, her sister and my kids was at the mosque all night to baca yassin, Alquran to menjaga jenazah sampai keesokan hari. Initially i wanted to take her body to my Cyberjaya home and laid her to rest in Cyberjaya sahaja. At the moment of panic i just dont know what to do. So i went to our Masjid Ampang of which over the years i have given cash donation to the mosque. Nasib ada Ahli jawatan kuasa masjid ketika itu dan iman yg kata... " CW jangan susah kan ini.. Since she lived here and CW selalu bantu kami let us now help u to urus semua ini. Just get the forensic letter from the hospital and we will sent our kereta jenazah to collect her body mlm tu and just leave her to rest in the mosque with your family to look after and esoknya we arranged her funeral. Alhamdulilah
Chef Wan took to Instagram to share an old picture of the both of them when Norhayati was pregnant with their son.
He also shared another old family photograph, relating how he tried to take care of Norhayati to the best of his ability.
My daughter sent me this old photo she kept. She holding my daughter Serina who is about 6 months old while my late dad is holding my 1 year son. Both my mother and youngest sister is in the picture too. I am going through the grief now and guilt wishing i had done more for her.😔😭😭😭 But my plate is always full and working so hard over the years to sacrifies for her as well as my entire family. So its not been easy. I took care of her the best i could for 34 years. Just before she passed away she told my daughter that i was the best x husband anyone would wish for. Always generous, caring and kind to her. May Allah ampun kan dosa2 nya dan letak kan roh beliau dgn orang2 yg beriman. Alfatifah.
His instagram post on advising against travelling has since garnered over 5,000 likes with many people wishing him a speedy recovery.