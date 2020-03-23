Carlsberg foundations donate RM60m to accelerate efforts against Covid-19 pandemic

The Carlsberg Foundation granted RM38 million to three internationally relevant coronavirus projects comprising collaborations between universities in Denmark — which include University of Copenhagen, Aarhus University, the Serum Institute, Technical University, and Roskilde University. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, March 23 — In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Carlsberg Foundation, the New Carlsberg Foundation and the Tuborg Foundation are donating a total of RM60 million that can mobilise and support researchers, art museums, and the civil society in Denmark.

These three Carlsberg foundations, in a press release, said they were seeking to help mitigate challenges associated with the global Covid-19 pandemic, by assisting people and society that are met with serious challenges.

Carlsberg Foundation, which fosters groundbreaking research are granting RM38 million to a scientific group of internationally-renowned virus researches and a group of behavioural research collaboration between universities that will look into how epidemics can be handled as a society effectively.

The other group that would receive part of the grant from Carlsberg Foundation is an interdisciplinary group at a university that will research the resurrection, spread and cessation of historical epidemics.

Carlsberg Foundation chairman Prof Flemming Besenbacher said the team was pleased to mobilise a collaboration between a number of world leading researchers to contribute to solving the challenges faced.

Prof Flemming Besenbacher is pleased that the Carlsberg team is mobilising collaborations between world leading researchers to solve enormous challenges in the world today. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

The New Carlsberg Foundation meanwhile, is donating RM19 million to restart crisis-affected art museums in Denmark, so that these museums are able to implement programs that will draw guests back to the museums when they reopen.

New Carlsberg Foundation chairman Christine Buhl Andersen said museums were an important part of cultural and business life, and the team “would like to support the efforts so that these museums can resume their essential role in society.”

The remaining RM3 million would be given to support young people’s commitment by the Tuborg Foundation so that civil society youth organisations can launch activities to help people affected by the Covid-19.

The Tuborg Foundation will also assist business sectors that are severely affected by Covid-19 outbreak such as music venues.

Tuborg Foundation chairman Anne Marie Skov added that they wanted to give young people the opportunity to make a difference for the vulnerable people who are currently particularly affected by the epidemic.