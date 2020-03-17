Astro offers free viewing of all movie channels amid the 14-day movement control order

Astro is offering complimentary viewing of all movie channels throughout the 14-day Movement Control order. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — As the country looks set to enter a 14-day Movement Control Order period from tomorrow until March 31, Astro said it will be offering its customers complimentary viewing of all movie channels.

The freebie came a day after the announcement of the Movement Control Order by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) infection in Malaysia.

“As the nation goes through these challenging times to contain the Covid-19 pandemic via the Movement Control Order, Astro is committed to serving Malaysians by keeping them informed and entertained,” it said in a statement.

Starting 6am tomorrow, all Astro customers can enjoy complimentary viewing of all movie channels on Astro and Astro GO.

The offer includes HBO, FOX Movies, Celestial Movies, tvN Movies and BollyOne.

Other channels available to Astro customers also include BOO, Cinemax, FOX Family Movies, FOX Family Movies, FOX Action Movies, Astro Citra, Tayangan Hebat, Thangathirai, HITS Movies and Celestial Classic Movies.

Movie fans can also enjoy the new season of Westworld on HBO, blockbuster movies such as Avengers: Endgame on Fox Movies, Parasite on tvN Movies and many more.

NJOI customers will also get free access to two additional channels, KIX and Nat Geo WILD.

The complimentary viewing ends at 11.59pm on March 31.