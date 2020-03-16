Luxury goods giant behind Louis Vuitton to produce free hand sanitiser for French hospitals

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH will use its perfume production lines to produce hand sanitiser for French hospitals. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy has prepped its perfume and cosmetics factories to produce hand sanitiser for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The factories that produce perfume and makeup for major brands like Christian Dior and Givenchy will be manufacturing large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels starting today.

The Paris-based company — which owns well-known luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Moet & Chandon, Tag Heuer and Bulgari — said in a statement yesterday that it hoped to begin making hand sanitisers in its factories amid the global shortage.

“The gel will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorities and as a priority from this Monday to the public hospitals in Paris as well as health authorities.

“Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” reads the statement.

The company vowed that it will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.

France has closed all nonessential stores, including restaurants, cafes, movie theatres and nightclubs in order to stop the rapid spread of the deadly virus in the country.

So far, there are at least 5,423 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and at least 127 deaths recorded in France.

The World Health Organisation declared Europe the epicentre of the global pandemic earlier this week following a rapid surge in the number of cases in the continent.